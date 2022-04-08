Rain, Scattered Snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures running 20-degrees below normal. Cloudy, breezy, and colder as high temps only reach the mid to upper 40s. There is a chance of rain mixing with snow early then all rain with gusty northwest winds. Tonight, cloudy and cold with scattered light rain/snow.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and brisk with scattered light rain early. Rain may mix with snow early as high temps only in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night, clearing and bitter cold as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Sunday, frost early then sunny skies, and warmer as high temps ascend into the mid to upper 60s.

