Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Rain, Scattered Snow

Frost Possible Sun A.M.
4/6 14 First Alert
4/6 14 First Alert
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures running 20-degrees below normal. Cloudy, breezy, and colder as high temps only reach the mid to upper 40s. There is a chance of rain mixing with snow early then all rain with gusty northwest winds. Tonight, cloudy and cold with scattered light rain/snow.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and brisk with scattered light rain early. Rain may mix with snow early as high temps only in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night, clearing and bitter cold as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Sunday, frost early then sunny skies, and warmer as high temps ascend into the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Bernie Etienne
Evansville Catholic Diocese: Father Etienne placed on leave following sexual misconduct allegation
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Crews called to fire in downtown Greenville.
Large fire destroys building in downtown Greenville Thursday morning
Ronnie and Beverly Barker went missing Sunday, March 27, while driving through western Nevada.
Police: ‘No foul play’ after Indiana couple goes missing in Nevada, husband found dead
Getting food downtown may soon get easier.
Madisonville to allow restaurant drive-throughs downtown

Latest News

4/7 14 First Alert
Rain and flakes return Friday
14 First Alert 4/7 at 10pm
14 First Alert 4/7 at 10pm
Dawson Springs tornado victims find temporary homes in repurposed shipping containers
Dawson Springs tornado victims find temporary homes in repurposed shipping containers
Dawson Springs tornado victims find temporary homes in repurposed shipping containers
Dawson Springs tornado victims find temporary homes in repurposed shipping containers