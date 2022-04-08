Rain barrel pick-up set for Friday at Wesselman Woods

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Storm Water Management Department is hoping to raise awareness about water conservation with its Rain Barrel Program.

Officials say Coca-Cola is donating 55-gallon plastic drums, which are then converted into those rain barrels.

50 of those will be available for pick up at Wesselman Woods around 10 Friday morning.

50 decorated barrels will be auctioned off during Haynie Corner’s First Friday events.

