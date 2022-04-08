New DEA study shows spike in mass-overdose deaths, Warrick Co. women working to help

WARRICK CO, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is reporting a spike in mass-overdose deaths. Authorities say fentanyl is to blame.

DEA officials say fentanyl-related mass-overdose events have happened in at least seven cities in recent months, resulting in 58 overdoses and 29 deaths.

Jean Carter of Warrick County lost her grandson to fentanyl in July, and then Cristy Fox lost her son to the same thing a couple of months later.

Carter’s grandson James was 26 years old when he died in July, and Cristy’s son Trestin was 19 when he died in October.

They want people to know that behind these statistics are real people whose lives will never be the same.

“Great sense of humor, fun-loving, big-hearted,” Carter said about her grandson, James.

“Trestin wanted to help people,” said Fox about her son.

New DEA data says fentanyl is driving the nationwide overdose epidemic, with many victims having no idea they are ingesting deadly fentanyl, until it’s too late.

“We honestly believe that he did not mean to do this,” Fox said.

“One time, one pill, one party can kill,” Carter added.

Carter and Fox want to bring resources to smaller counties in the Tri-State.

“You have to realize in small communities, these kids are here too, and they need help,” said Fox. “Just like the big cities do.”

“This is happening everywhere,” said Carter. “Everywhere.”

They are pushing for Narcan kits in public places, such as some places in Vanderburgh County.

“Warrick County doesn’t have any,” said Carter. “So I am Jay’s voice, and I am putting these in Warrick County in his honor and in hopes that this doesn’t happen to anybody else.”

The DEA says fentanyl is killing Americans at an “unprecedented rate.”

Carter and Fox want to help their community beat the statistics.

“I don’t want anybody else to go through what we’ve been through,” said Carter. “Even though it’s been eight months this week, it’s a living hell to wake up and not have that child there to hold.”

“I never get to see my son come in the kitchen again to get a drink of milk,” said Fox. “So yeah, it affects everybody everywhere.”

By leaning on one another, they are able to be the voices for James and Trestin.

They say mental health is a big part of struggling with addiction.

They are working on a website where those working through addiction can seek support, like they have found in one another.

