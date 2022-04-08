Jasper wins 2022 Strongest Town Contest

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Jasper was named the winner of the 2022 Strongest Town Contest.

According to the competition’s website, it involves groups nominating cities committed to building stronger and more financially resilient communities. After winning three rounds in a March Madness-style bracket, Jasper edged out Norwood, Ohio in the final round.

Mayor Dean Vonderheide says support from the local community and beyond pushed them over the top.

“We had overwhelming support from around the area and internationally, so it’s been good,” Vonderheide said. “The community was drawn together to compete, and they competed well.”

The mayor will be at the next “Downtown Chowdown” to celebrate the victory. This is scheduled for Wednesday night from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The Strong Town organization will visit the city later this year for a formal presentation.

