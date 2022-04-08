Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Jasper wins 2022 Strongest Town Contest

Jasper wins 2022 Strongest Town Contest
By Declan Loftus
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Jasper was named the winner of the 2022 Strongest Town Contest.

According to the competition’s website, it involves groups nominating cities committed to building stronger and more financially resilient communities. After winning three rounds in a March Madness-style bracket, Jasper edged out Norwood, Ohio in the final round.

Mayor Dean Vonderheide says support from the local community and beyond pushed them over the top.

“We had overwhelming support from around the area and internationally, so it’s been good,” Vonderheide said. “The community was drawn together to compete, and they competed well.”

The mayor will be at the next “Downtown Chowdown” to celebrate the victory. This is scheduled for Wednesday night from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The Strong Town organization will visit the city later this year for a formal presentation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Bernie Etienne
Evansville Catholic Diocese: Father Etienne placed on leave following sexual misconduct allegation
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Left: Chelsea Arndell. Right: Elisha Dillingham.
Affidavit: 2 people arrested after pill press found in home with a child
Crews called to fire in downtown Greenville.
Large fire destroys building in downtown Greenville Thursday morning
Ronnie and Beverly Barker went missing Sunday, March 27, while driving through western Nevada.
Police: ‘No foul play’ after Indiana couple goes missing in Nevada, husband found dead

Latest News

Todd Gardner.
Case dismissed against Evansville man accused in overdose death
Left: Chelsea Arndell. Right: Elisha Dillingham.
Affidavit: 2 people arrested after pill press found in home with a child
Wesselman Woods hosts rain barrel pick-up event
Wesselman Woods hosts rain barrel pick-up event
Wesselman Woods hosts rain barrel pick-up event
Wesselman Woods hosts rain barrel pick-up event