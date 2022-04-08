Birthday Club
Groundbreaking held for $7M community facility in Warrick Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County will soon have a new fire station and community center.

Officials broke ground on the Ohio Township Fire Station, Township Trustee Office and Community Center in Newburgh on Thursday. The new $7 million facility will be located in the center of the township on Liberty Road.

In addition to the new facility, the fire station will be adding a fifth ambulance to the township. Ohio Township Trustee Chad Bennett says this facility will be a great asset to the community.

“It’s also going provide a lot of benefit for the future,” Bennett said. “In addition to the fire station, we’re going to have the townships offices here. We’re also building a township community center, so that residents from our community will have a place to come to host meetings, events and things like that.”

Officials also say that the township bought an additional 20 acres of land nearby, and hopes to build a park.

