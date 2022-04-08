Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines

Friday Sunrise Headlines 4/8
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A fire destroyed some historic buildings in downtown Greenville. Some traffic alerts are still in place this morning.

The teen accused of murder in last weekend’s hit and run is due in court. 16-Year-old Mateo Rodriguez is facing several charges from that incident at a gas station on Franklin Street.

The Senate makes history by confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She will be the first black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Business is good for the five-time Master’s champion. Tiger Woods putting together one of his best opening rounds ever.

[Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

