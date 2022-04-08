Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Freezing temps, then warmer for the weekend

14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -An upper low continued to spin clouds, rain and some snow across the Tri-State on Friday.   Temperatures struggled to hit the mid 40s.   As the low drifts east Friday night and Saturday, colder air will send temperatures to near freezing by Saturday morning.  A freeze warning is in effect in portions of southern Illinois.  Saturday’s low will drop to 33, but colder possible in outlying areas.  Partial clearing will allow temps to recover into the lower 50s on Saturday afternoon.  Clear skies Saturday night will again allow temps to cool to near freezing on Sunday morning.  Scattered frost will be possible.  Much warmer air returns for the first part of next week.  Daily highs will climb into the 60s and 70s with a daily chance for thunderstorms.   Best chance for strong or severe storms appears to be Wednesday, but it is still too early to have much confidence in that threat.  Definitely worth watching.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Bernie Etienne
Evansville Catholic Diocese: Father Etienne placed on leave following sexual misconduct allegation
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Crews called to fire in downtown Greenville.
Large fire destroys building in downtown Greenville Thursday morning
Ronnie and Beverly Barker went missing Sunday, March 27, while driving through western Nevada.
Police: ‘No foul play’ after Indiana couple goes missing in Nevada, husband found dead
Getting food downtown may soon get easier.
Madisonville to allow restaurant drive-throughs downtown

Latest News

Rain, Scattered Snow
14 First Alert 4/8 - Midday
14 First Alert 4/8 - Midday
14 First Alert 4/8
14 First Alert 4/8
4/7 14 First Alert
Rain and flakes return Friday