Freezing temps, then warmer for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -An upper low continued to spin clouds, rain and some snow across the Tri-State on Friday. Temperatures struggled to hit the mid 40s. As the low drifts east Friday night and Saturday, colder air will send temperatures to near freezing by Saturday morning. A freeze warning is in effect in portions of southern Illinois. Saturday’s low will drop to 33, but colder possible in outlying areas. Partial clearing will allow temps to recover into the lower 50s on Saturday afternoon. Clear skies Saturday night will again allow temps to cool to near freezing on Sunday morning. Scattered frost will be possible. Much warmer air returns for the first part of next week. Daily highs will climb into the 60s and 70s with a daily chance for thunderstorms. Best chance for strong or severe storms appears to be Wednesday, but it is still too early to have much confidence in that threat. Definitely worth watching.

