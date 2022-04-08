Forest Park boys basketball coach David Welp announces resignation

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - Forest Park High School boys basketball coach David Welp announced he’s stepping down from the position after four seasons at the helm.

Welp posted a statement Thursday on social media, citing more family time as the reason behind the decision to resign.

He led the Rangers to a 61-36 record over his four years as head coach, helping his alma mater win a sectional title last season.

