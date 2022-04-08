Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Forest Park boys basketball coach David Welp announces resignation

Forest Park High School
Forest Park High School(Forest Park High School)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - Forest Park High School boys basketball coach David Welp announced he’s stepping down from the position after four seasons at the helm.

Welp posted a statement Thursday on social media, citing more family time as the reason behind the decision to resign.

He led the Rangers to a 61-36 record over his four years as head coach, helping his alma mater win a sectional title last season.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Bernie Etienne
Evansville Catholic Diocese: Father Etienne placed on leave following sexual misconduct allegation
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Crews called to fire in downtown Greenville.
Large fire destroys building in downtown Greenville Thursday morning
Getting food downtown may soon get easier.
Madisonville to allow restaurant drive-throughs downtown
Ronnie and Beverly Barker went missing Sunday, March 27, while driving through western Nevada.
Police: ‘No foul play’ after Indiana couple goes missing in Nevada, husband found dead

Latest News

H.S. Baseball Highlights: Reitz vs. North
H.S. Baseball Highlights: Reitz vs. North
H.S. Baseball Highlights: Reitz vs. North
H.S. Baseball Highlights: Reitz vs. North
H.S. Girls Lacrosse Highlights: Bosse vs. Castle
H.S. Girls Lacrosse Highlights: Bosse vs. Castle
H.S. Girls Lacrosse Highlights: Bosse vs. Castle
H.S. Girls Lacrosse Highlights: Bosse vs. Castle