Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Evansville native wrapping up reign as Miss Indiana State Fair

Evansville native wrapping up reign as Miss Indiana State Fair
Evansville native wrapping up reign as Miss Indiana State Fair(Claudia Duncan)
By Samantha Johnson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was January 2020, when Mater Dei High School Graduate Claudia Duncan took home the title of Miss Indiana State Fair.

“I was completely shocked,” says Duncan. “I was not thinking they were going to call my name whenever they did.”

The coronavirus pandemic allowed her to wear the crown and sash far longer than expected.

Duncan competed at the state level in 2020 as Miss Vanderburgh County, after spending 10 years in 4H and countless summers watching county queens with her mother.

“I thought they were so pretty in their gowns,” says Duncan, “floating around on stage, and so I said, ‘I want to be Miss Vanderburgh County someday!’”

Just a couple of years later, that goal became her reality.

“I’m not perfect,” says Duncan. “None of us are actually perfect. It’s much more about the communication skills and being able to represent a county than it is about being perfect.”

Duncan’s reign as Miss Indiana State Fair has been imperfect. It was thrown off by the coronavirus pandemic almost immediately.

County fairs were scrapped. Local pageants were nixed.

Duncan says, however, the extra time better prepared her for this new role, when typically queens only have a couple of months before the busy summer season.

“I got a year and a half to prepare for that,” says Duncan. “So I think I was a lot more confident walking into traveling the state and being the hostess of the state fair.”

For two consecutive summers, Duncan crisscrossed the Hoosier State, clocking an average of 6,500 miles each.

“I went a little bit more this summer,” says Duncan, “because being from Evansville, you have to drive so much farther to everything in the state.”

One of her favorite memories, she says, was on the state fairgrounds with the iconic red letters atop the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

“I got to go up and actually stand right by that big red sign,” says Duncan, “and I even got to sign my name, which is a new tradition we are starting.”

On Sunday, a new young lady will take over the title of Miss Indiana State Fair, ushering in a new chapter.

“It has been a ride,” says Duncan. “I am officially the longest state fair queen, so that is one for the record books.”

It’s a record fit for a queen.

Duncan says this weekend’s pageant has more than 100 contestants.

“All of the county queens that we crowned in 2020 and 2021 summers are competing this year,” says Duncan, “so we have an abundance of girls this year.”

She says updates on the pageant can be found on social media.

After Duncan passes down the crown, she will finish up her senior year at Purdue University before starting her career as a data scientist for Cummins.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Bernie Etienne
Evansville Catholic Diocese: Father Etienne placed on leave following sexual misconduct allegation
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Crews called to fire in downtown Greenville.
Large fire destroys building in downtown Greenville Thursday morning
Left: Chelsea Arndell. Right: Elisha Dillingham.
Affidavit: 2 people arrested after pill press found in home with a child
Ronnie and Beverly Barker went missing Sunday, March 27, while driving through western Nevada.
Police: ‘No foul play’ after Indiana couple goes missing in Nevada, husband found dead

Latest News

Rain barrel pick-up set for Friday at Wesselman Woods.
Wesselman Woods hosts rain barrel pick-up event
Left: Chelsea Arndell. Right: Elisha Dillingham.
Affidavit: 2 people arrested after pill press found in home with a child
Beshear: Ready to explore action on medical marijuana issue
Beshear signs bill aimed at addressing nursing shortage