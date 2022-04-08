Evansville native wrapping up reign as Miss Indiana State Fair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was January 2020, when Mater Dei High School Graduate Claudia Duncan took home the title of Miss Indiana State Fair.

“I was completely shocked,” says Duncan. “I was not thinking they were going to call my name whenever they did.”

The coronavirus pandemic allowed her to wear the crown and sash far longer than expected.

Duncan competed at the state level in 2020 as Miss Vanderburgh County, after spending 10 years in 4H and countless summers watching county queens with her mother.

“I thought they were so pretty in their gowns,” says Duncan, “floating around on stage, and so I said, ‘I want to be Miss Vanderburgh County someday!’”

Just a couple of years later, that goal became her reality.

“I’m not perfect,” says Duncan. “None of us are actually perfect. It’s much more about the communication skills and being able to represent a county than it is about being perfect.”

Duncan’s reign as Miss Indiana State Fair has been imperfect. It was thrown off by the coronavirus pandemic almost immediately.

County fairs were scrapped. Local pageants were nixed.

Duncan says, however, the extra time better prepared her for this new role, when typically queens only have a couple of months before the busy summer season.

“I got a year and a half to prepare for that,” says Duncan. “So I think I was a lot more confident walking into traveling the state and being the hostess of the state fair.”

For two consecutive summers, Duncan crisscrossed the Hoosier State, clocking an average of 6,500 miles each.

“I went a little bit more this summer,” says Duncan, “because being from Evansville, you have to drive so much farther to everything in the state.”

One of her favorite memories, she says, was on the state fairgrounds with the iconic red letters atop the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

“I got to go up and actually stand right by that big red sign,” says Duncan, “and I even got to sign my name, which is a new tradition we are starting.”

On Sunday, a new young lady will take over the title of Miss Indiana State Fair, ushering in a new chapter.

“It has been a ride,” says Duncan. “I am officially the longest state fair queen, so that is one for the record books.”

It’s a record fit for a queen.

Duncan says this weekend’s pageant has more than 100 contestants.

“All of the county queens that we crowned in 2020 and 2021 summers are competing this year,” says Duncan, “so we have an abundance of girls this year.”

She says updates on the pageant can be found on social media.

After Duncan passes down the crown, she will finish up her senior year at Purdue University before starting her career as a data scientist for Cummins.

