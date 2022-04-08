Evansville company gives away free furnace and A/C in yearly giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville family has new heating and air conditioning systems after winning a local company’s annual Christmas giveaway.

Brackett Heating and Air in Evansville hosts a yearly Christmas giveaway where they give a new furnace and air conditioner unit to a family in need. This is their fifth year doing the giveaway, and they installed the new units Thursday.

In December, Tracy Hayden was moving the washer and dryer in his house and saw the dryer vent had rotted. He decided to reach out to Brackett Heating and Air for help.

“I thought if I sounded pathetic enough maybe they would come out and put that dryer vent in for free,” said Tracy.

Brackett had someone check out what Tracy needed, and they saw he had a few other systems that needed some help.

“It’s just being held together by prayer right now,” said Tracy.

What Tracy didn’t know at the time is Brackett Heating and Air holds a yearly Christmas giveaway for people in need, and he ended up being the most recent winner. Officials with Brackett say the giveaway can get emotional.

“Some of the installers have cried before when we give it away,” said Bryce Brackett, “and after they get the system complete for the people, a lot of hugs and a lot of tears.”

Much of the equipment is donated by Lennox, and Brackett donates anything leftover as well as their time for installation. Tracy now has a new furnace, air cleaner, WiFi thermostat and air conditioner.

“This is a wonderful blessing,” said Tracy. “This system’s going to last the rest of my life.”

Brackett says the equipment and their time are worth about $10,000 to $12,000.

Officials with Brackett Heating and Air say they usually do the installation a little earlier in the year, but supply chain problems made it more difficult to get everything they needed.

