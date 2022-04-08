Birthday Club
Easter egg hunts being held around Tri-State this weekend

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club’s Easter egg hunt is on Saturday at noon at Mater Dei.

It’ll be the 75th year for it.

There are three age groups: pre-school, kindergarten, and first through third grades.

Officials say they’ve got nearly 13,000 eggs stuffed with candy and prizes.

There are other Easter egg hunts happening this weekend.

The Henderson City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an egg and a scavenger hunt.

That’s at 10 Saturday morning at Community Park. It’s for ages three to 10.

“4 Good Community” put together an egg hunt at Williard Park. That’s also set for 10 Saturday.

Food trucks will be there too.

