Deadly hit & run suspect expected in court Friday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The teenager accused of murder in last weekend’s hit and run is due in court Friday.

16-Year-old Mateo Rodriguez is facing several charges, including murder and auto theft, which the prosecutor’s office is pursuing in two different ways.

Mateo Rodriguez.
Mateo Rodriguez.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

Prosecutor Nick Hermann says they’re able to say this was a deadly robbery.

The other approach to a murder charge is the intentional killing of a human being. This argues the intent in driving forward was to kill someone.

This all stems from a hit-and-run Sunday night.

The coroner says 33-year-old Megan Schaefer died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Police say she was run over by a car in a gas station parking lot on East Franklin Street.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

