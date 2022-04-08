Dawson Springs tornado victims find temporary homes in repurposed shipping containers

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - All that’s left of the Hooper family home on Locust Street is debris and a broken foundation after the December 10, 2021 tornadoes left their house in shambles.

Since then, Eddie Hooper and his family have been living in a unique condition.

“When the tornado hit it was devastating,” said Eddie. “We lost everything. Only thing we had left was the clothes on our back.”

On Thursday, Eddie Hooper is feeling lucky to call container D his family’s temporary home.

Through a program called Eko Villages, the Land Betterment Corporation built and donated a new way of living to people in Dawson Springs that were in need.

Four recycled shipping containers were repurposed into sustainable homes.

The homes were delivered to Dawson Springs in January and they now sit side-by-side on school property, just next to the Board of Education building.

Each structure comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator, microwave, bathroom and bedroom.

Eddie says it’s been hard living in such a small space with no closets, but he says he feels lucky to have a roof over his family’s head.

The city determined who would get the temporary housing.

Eddie says his family feels thankful they were chosen.

He says without this opportunity, his family wouldn’t have anywhere else to go.

“We didn’t have no plan. Just... God sent us a person to us to ask if we wanted to live here and we said yes,” said Eddie.

He wants to thank everyone who helped make this possible.

“Right now, we’re slowly getting everything back,” said Eddie. “Thanks to everybody and all their churches, and families, and friends for giving donations to us... giving us clothes, money, giving us food, a place to stay, a shower. So we really appreciate it.”

Eddie says his family’s new permanent home is in the process of being built and may take a while, so right now he’s grateful for his unique little home.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.