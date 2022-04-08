Case dismissed against Evansville man accused in overdose death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On the day when his jury trial was supposed to begin, the case has been dismissed against an Evansville man accused of selling the drugs that killed a man.

26-Year old Todd Gardner was charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

His trial was supposed to start Friday in Greene County, but officials with the prosecutor’s office say they need to present evidence through a witness that was unavailable for this trial date.

That comes after an opinion Thursday from the Indiana Court of Appeals in a similar case.

Officials say they intend to refile charges. Gardner has been ordered to be released from jail.

Police say they found a fentanyl-laced pill at the scene where 29-year old Zachary Goodin overdosed. Officers say Gardner sold the pill.

