Beshear signs bill aimed at addressing nursing shortage

(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a bill aimed at addressing Kentucky’s nursing shortage.

The goal is to boost enrollment in nursing schools and lure out-of-state nurses into the state’s workforce.

The governor signed the measure Thursday.

It comes a few months after Beshear declared the state’s nursing shortage to be an emergency.

Kentucky has faced a shortage of nurses for years but the problem worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure aims to lift enrollment limits in nursing programs meeting student achievement standards. And it’s meant to accelerate licensing for out-of-state nurses to work in Kentucky.

