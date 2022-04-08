Beshear: Ready to explore action on medical marijuana issue

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s ready to consider executive action to make medical marijuana available for ailing Kentuckians if a legalization bill dies in the legislature.

The governor’s comments Thursday reflect his growing frustration on the issue.

The latest measure to legalize medical cannabis has stalled in the state Senate.

Asked if he could wield his executive authority to make medical marijuana accessible, the governor said he’s going to explore it. But the governor called on lawmakers to send him a bill allowing medical marijuana.

The measure cleared the House last month but has made no headway in the Senate.

