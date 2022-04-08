Birthday Club
Alex Jones accused of hiding assets over Sandy Hook lawsuits

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones is facing a new lawsuit in Texas.

Family members of some of the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are accusing the conspiracy theorist of hiding millions of dollars in assets after they began taking him to court.

The families have already won defamation lawsuits against Jones after he said the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, never happened.

An attorney for Jones said there was no attempt to hide assets and called the suggestion “ridiculous.”

Trials are set for later this year to determine how much Jones should pay the families.

