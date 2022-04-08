Affidavit: 2 people arrested after pill press found in home with a child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing neglect charges after authorities found a pill press in a home with a baby inside.

Detectives with the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for a home in the 2300 block of East Walnut Street.

They say that is where 33-year-old Chelsea Arndell lives with her child that’s less than one.

While searching, officials say they found a pill press.

According to an affidavit, Arndell said she and another person used the press to make counterfeit pills with chemicals bought from India or China.

Detectives say before they searched the house they found 36-year-old Elisha Dillingham in front of the home.

They say they arrested him because of a protective order against him. Officials say Dillingham is the father of Arndell’s baby.

Detectives say he admitted that he knew about the manufacturing of counterfeit pills at the home.

Investigators say they found powdery substances when searching the house. They say some of it tested positive for fentanyl.

They say they also found counterfeit pressed pills that did not test positive for fentanyl.

According to the affidavit, officials believe the pill press was used to make counterfeit fentanyl and suspected Alprazolam pills.

Authorities say both Arndell and Dillingham are facing a neglect of a dependent charge for allowing their child to live in a place where counterfeit pills were allegedly being made.

Arndell is also facing drug-related charges.

