UE baseball dominates Big Ten programs to prepare for conference action

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville baseball program continues to dominate.

After getting the series-sweep against Michigan State, they defeated the Hoosiers 8-4 on their home turf Tuesday night. They are now 14-14 heading into Missouri Valley Conference play.

“It’s always a great time of year to get hot, right as you go into Missouri Valley Conference play,” head coach Wes Carroll said. “I feel like we have a lot of guys up and down our line up that are really clicking right now and are getting some great at bats. Not just hitting, I feel like all three facets of the game are playing well, but we’re also bought into doing little things on the baseball field as well as far as base running, backing up bags, and taking care of the baseball, and I think those are starting to show up in the winning column.”

In this week’s RPI report, The Valley ranks sixth nationally behind the SEC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and West Coast.

”Skip always talks about winning close games, learning how to win, because in The Valley it’s going to be a lot of games, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” sophomore shortstop Simon Scherry said. “We still got to have a chip on our shoulder. We were projected to finish seventh in The Valley, so just to have that chip and come down heads down and get to work.”

Conference play for the Aces begins Friday at 6 p.m. against Southern Illinois.

