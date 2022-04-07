Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

UE baseball dominates Big Ten programs to prepare for conference action

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville baseball program continues to dominate.

After getting the series-sweep against Michigan State, they defeated the Hoosiers 8-4 on their home turf Tuesday night. They are now 14-14 heading into Missouri Valley Conference play.

“It’s always a great time of year to get hot, right as you go into Missouri Valley Conference play,” head coach Wes Carroll said. “I feel like we have a lot of guys up and down our line up that are really clicking right now and are getting some great at bats. Not just hitting, I feel like all three facets of the game are playing well, but we’re also bought into doing little things on the baseball field as well as far as base running, backing up bags, and taking care of the baseball, and I think those are starting to show up in the winning column.”

In this week’s RPI report, The Valley ranks sixth nationally behind the SEC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and West Coast.

”Skip always talks about winning close games, learning how to win, because in The Valley it’s going to be a lot of games, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” sophomore shortstop Simon Scherry said. “We still got to have a chip on our shoulder. We were projected to finish seventh in The Valley, so just to have that chip and come down heads down and get to work.”

Conference play for the Aces begins Friday at 6 p.m. against Southern Illinois.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Human remains found in Newburgh identified
Father Bernie Etienne
Evansville Catholic Diocese: Father Etienne placed on leave following sexual misconduct allegation
Andrew Sutton.
Affidavit: Man arrested after holding victim against her will for multiple days
Wesley Hunt.
ISP: Man arrested after driving over 100 mph on Lloyd Expressway
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says

Latest News

UE forward Blake Sisley enters his name into the transfer portal
UE forward Blake Sisley enters his name into the transfer portal
H.S. Girls Lacrosse Highlights: Bosse vs. Castle
H.S. Girls Lacrosse Highlights: Bosse vs. Castle
NCAA Softball Highlights: Bellarmine vs. UE
NCAA Softball Highlights: Bellarmine vs. UE
UE baseball dominates Big Ten programs to prepare for conference action
UE baseball dominates Big Ten programs to prepare for conference action