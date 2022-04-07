Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 4/7
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The human remains found in Newburgh have been identified as a Louisville man. Police say he’s been missing since January 13.

Officials say an Evansville man linked to a fast-food drive-thru shooting admits he did it. it happened last year at the McDonald’s at the corner of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue.

Evansville is getting ready for the 14th annual Guns and Hoses event. It’s a long-standing tradition here locally and it’s for a good cause.

Severe storms and tornadoes left behind major damage in parts of Georgia. The governor declared a state of emergency.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

