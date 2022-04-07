Sun to Clouds, Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny this morning then becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. High temps in the mid-50s with scattered light rain during the afternoon. Tonight, mostly cloudy and cold as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Friday, mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder as high temps only reach the mid to upper 40s. There is a chance of rain mixing with snow early then rain becoming likely along with gusty northwest winds. Friday night, cloudy and cold with scattered light rain/snow. Low temps in the low to mid-30s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and brisk with scattered light rain. High temps only in the mid to upper 40s.

