Rain and flakes return Friday

4/7 14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday played out with early sunshine and afternoon clouds with highs in the middle 50s.  Another cold front will swing through the Tri-State late Thursday night through Friday.  Temperatures will plunge into the upper 30s on Friday morning.  Light rain showers with some snow mixed in will be likely for the first half of the day.   Highs will only top in the middle 40s on Friday, 20-degrees cooler than the normal for this time of the year.  Rain should end before sunrise on Saturday.  Lows will dip to near freezing, although clouds and a light breeze should limit the potential for frost.  Highs on Saturday will struggle into the lower 50s.  On Sunday, a warmer and unsettled pattern returns.  Partly sunny with highs in the middle 60s on Sunday.   Showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day next week as highs climb into the upper 60s and lows hover in the mid 50s.

