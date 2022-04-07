Birthday Club
Police: Man shows up to hospital after shooting in Owensboro

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One man showed up to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro Wednesday night.

Officers say they were called to the 2600 block of West Ninth Street for a shooting around 9:45.

When they were checking the area, they say the victim showed up at a hospital.

They say he is expected to be OK.

If you know anything about this incident, call police at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

