Joliet officer shoots armed man who fled after traffic stop

Police say a suburban Chicago police officer shot and wounded an armed man who fled on foot from a traffic stop and refused to commands to drop his weapon
Police Car(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago police officer shot and wounded an armed man who fled on foot from a traffic stop and refused to commands to drop his weapon, police said.

Joliet police said officers were conducting a traffic stop about 11 p.m. CDT Wednesday when a male passenger in the vehicle ran from the scene with a handgun.

Police said one officer caught up with the suspect, who refused multiple commands to drop the weapon. When he continued to refuse, the officer shot him, police said.

“The suspect continued to flee after being struck by gunfire and was located nearby, hiding from Officers," police said in a news release.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. Police have not released information on the man’s condition.

Officers recovered a handgun at the scene.

