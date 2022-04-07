HFD respond to ‘fully involved’ garage fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department says they responded to a report of a structure fire on Burris Street on Thursday afternoon.

Officials it is a “fully involved” detached garage fire that is spreading to the home.

Firefighters urge people to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

We will update this story once more information is available.

