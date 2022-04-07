Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Google rolls out feature that lets you search using images

On Thursday, Google unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in...
On Thursday, Google unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question.(Google via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google just rolled out a new feature to make it easier for users to search for things that are hard to describe.

On Thursday, the company unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question.

For example, you can take a picture of a couch, upload it along with the word “chair,” and you’ll be able to find ones that are similar.

A Google executive says the multi-search feature is experimental for now.

It’s available for U.S. users with the lens feature on Google’s mobile app.

At the moment, it’s expected to be used for shopping-related searches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Bernie Etienne
Evansville Catholic Diocese: Father Etienne placed on leave following sexual misconduct allegation
Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Human remains found in Newburgh identified
Andrew Sutton.
Affidavit: Man arrested after holding victim against her will for multiple days
Wesley Hunt.
ISP: Man arrested after driving over 100 mph on Lloyd Expressway
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says

Latest News

FILE - Patches cover the back of a Girl Scout's vest at a demonstration of some of their...
Judge tosses Girl Scouts’ recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts
Crews called to fire in downtown Greenville.
Crews battle large fire in downtown Greenville Thursday morning
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
FILE - The USS Milwaukee, a Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, cruises underway as an MQ-8B...
US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships