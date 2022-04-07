Evansville police increasing patrols Thurs. to crack down on distracted driving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers can expect to see an increase in patrols Thursday, and they may be paying extra attention to your hands.

The Evansville Police Department is joining forces with law enforcement agencies across the country for this one-day campaign to combat texting and other forms of distracted driving.

As part of the Connect 2 Disconnect campaign, EPD is asking drivers to put down their phones and drive distraction-free.

Violators of the handsfree law could face a Class C infraction with fines up to 5-hundred dollars and have points added to their license.

