Evansville getting ready for 14th annual Guns and Hoses event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Preparation is underway for the 14th annual Guns and Hoses event in Evansville.

The long-standing tradition raises money for 911 Gives Hope.

Three states and 20 departments will be represented during the event this year.

Fighters are coming from right here in Indiana, then in Kentucky and Ohio.

The record is pretty close as the Guns have seven event wins while the Hoses have six.

911 Gives Hope has raised over $2 million for local children’s charities. This event brings in a big chunk of their annual funds.

The event started back in 2008 at the Coliseum in downtown Evansville.

The funds raised went to a national Prader-Willi organization, which 911-Gives-Hope still raises money and awareness for, and Evansville’s Kids Kingdom.

Organizers say the event gains new fans every single year, and they’re able to help local families and numerous local charities.

“Sometimes it’s been a specific family with kids. I could think of one who had a hearing-impaired daughter, and we bought a program that connected with the learning board in her school classroom to where the little girl could hear the instructions,” said EPD Chief Billy Bolin. “Or kids that needed, like a special adaptive like three-wheel tricycle bike, so they could go out and be like other kids and ride a bicycle. So there’s been a lot of things like that we’ve been able to help or be a part of. Those are my favorite ones.”

We talked to a few firefighters as they prepare for the big event.

Paige Jones, an Evansville firefighter, has fought for six years now.

Jones says at first it was just a new challenge for her.

But when she went to the first “Gives Day,” which is when the money is given to the families in need, she said she was hooked.

She also met her lucky charm because of this event.

Jones says before her third year of fighting, she saw a family’s post on Facebook asking for birthday cards from firefighters and police officers for their son Finn because they were his heroes.

Paige wanted to take it a step farther and invite him to Guns and Hoses.

“With Finn, one of the many things that makes him so special, he basically helped me with having more of a purpose with this event, but he proved to other people, or he showed people what the event is actually about,” Jones said. “Because whenever he walked out with me for the first time and announced him in the ring I had so many people cussing me that night for making them cry at Guns and Hoses because they told me they didn’t know what this event was all about. They honestly thought it was just cops and firefighters beating each other up. But Finn showed a lot of people what this event truly means and it’s for the children.”

Finn’s family drives five hours every year to attend the event and Paige says she’s won every time Finn has walked out with her.

Sam Smith with the Evansville Police Department, better known as “Steel Hammer” has been fighting in this event for seven years.

Smith says he trains six days a week for the event.

When he first started, he thought he’d be done after five years.

However, he’s back years later for the love of the fight, showcasing what he says is one of his best skills - throwing and taking a punch - and of course, watching where all of the money raised actually goes.

“I remember one year that they had a family come in that lost everything in a fire and that’s something that I wasn’t aware that 911 Gives Hope does, but they gave this family a check for $5,000 to help them rebuild,” Smith told us. “So the money is there to help these families with sick children and if it buys them video games or helps families pay for expenses to travel, I think it’s a great cause.”

Smith tells me regardless of the actual fighting, he thinks this event has really brought firefighters and police officers together.

Learn more about 911 Gives Hope here.

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s matchups.

You can purchase them at all Ticketmaster locations and at ticketmaster.com.

Chief Bolin also wants to caution people about buying their tickets online.

He says there are a lot of fake websites that look just like Ticketmaster, and they’re selling Guns and Hoses tickets.

The chief says just remember, if you see a ticket priced at more than $30, you’re not actually on the Ticketmaster website.

