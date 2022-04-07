Crews battle large fire in downtown Greenville
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are on scene of a business fire in downtown Greenville.
They say it’s at the intersection of East Main Cross Street and North Main Street.
Authorities say it’s a three-story building.
Crews were called to the scene just before 3 Thursday morning.
The Greenville Police Department says the fire started at 103 East Main Cross Street but has now spread to the upstairs wall of 101 East Main Cross Street, which is the Corner Piece Cafe.
We’re told that cafe has only been open for a month.
You should avoid the area as five departments are currently on scene.
Main Street at Main Cross is completely shut down at this time.
We are sending a crew to the area to learn more information.
