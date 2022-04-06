Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 4/6
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - A 14 News update on a deadly hit and run in Evansville. We now know the name of the woman killed while the suspect makes his first court appearance.

A “not guilty " plea from another Evansville man accused of murder. That happened last week on West Indiana Street.

A local trail advocacy organization is working on “beautifying” the area. Jessica Costello breaks down what this group is doing to trails across southwest Indiana.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

