USI baseball prepares for first GLVC away series

By Tamar Sher
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a series-split against Quincy, the University of Southern Indiana baseball team are gearing up for their first conference away series at the University of Illinois Springfield.

”There’s more competitiveness when it comes to playing conference play,” junior leftfielder Evan Kahre said. “It’s crunch time, grinding through practice and getting our work in to compete at the highest level we can.”

Head coach Tracy Archuleta said the tough non-conference schedule leading up to this weekend has prepared the Screaming Eagles.

He said starting GLVC play with a home series against a consistently competitive Quincy team was important for the team’s momentum moving forward.

”Going on the road, it’s a little bit different, especially in Springfield where the wind on Sunday is supposed to be 20 mph out,” Archuleta said. “Hopefully we can keep the ball down and gets some ground balls, and on the other end, hopefully our guys can get the balls in the air and use that to our advantage. Preparing yourself for the conference, this is the fun time, this is when it matters.”

The Screaming Eagles will take on UIS at 2 p.m. CT Friday.

