UE presents Vanderburgh County Educators of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville presented four educators in Vanderburgh County with Outstanding Educator Awards Wednesday.

Officials say each educator received a surprise announcement within their school.

The competition recognizes Vanderburgh County teachers and principals in grades K-12 with at least three years of experience.

Kenneth “Kennan” Barnett won Outstanding Elementary Teacher of the Year. He’s a fifth-grade teacher at Vogel Elementary.

Lori Kassel-Reed won Outstanding Middle School Teacher of the Year. She’s a special education teacher for sixth through eighth graders at Washington Middle School.

Brian Bobbitt took home the Outstanding High School Teacher of the Year award. He is the master teacher for Project Lead the Way at North.

The Outstanding Building Principal of the Year award went to Aaron Huff. He’s the principal of Bosse High School.

This was UE’s 31st annual presentation of the awards.

