Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

UE presents Vanderburgh County Educators of the Year

Classroom generic
Classroom generic(WRDW)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville presented four educators in Vanderburgh County with Outstanding Educator Awards Wednesday.

Officials say each educator received a surprise announcement within their school.

The competition recognizes Vanderburgh County teachers and principals in grades K-12 with at least three years of experience.

Kenneth “Kennan” Barnett won Outstanding Elementary Teacher of the Year. He’s a fifth-grade teacher at Vogel Elementary.

Lori Kassel-Reed won Outstanding Middle School Teacher of the Year. She’s a special education teacher for sixth through eighth graders at Washington Middle School.

Brian Bobbitt took home the Outstanding High School Teacher of the Year award. He is the master teacher for Project Lead the Way at North.

The Outstanding Building Principal of the Year award went to Aaron Huff. He’s the principal of Bosse High School.

This was UE’s 31st annual presentation of the awards.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Human remains found in Newburgh identified
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly hit & run
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly hit & run
Ethan Parker and Joshua Harvey
EPD: 2 men facing charges after JTF executes search warrant
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Nathan Browning.
Arrest made after investigation into thefts from 13 construction sites

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Eastbound lanes of W. Ky. Parkway reopened in Ohio Co.
Human remains found in Newburgh identified.
Human remains found in Newburgh identified
Section of eastbound lanes on W. Ky. Parkway closed in Ohio Co. due to wreck
Section of eastbound lanes on W. Ky. Parkway closed in Ohio Co. due to wreck
Andrew Sutton.
Affidavit: Man arrested after holding victim against her will for multiple days