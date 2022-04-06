Trail Heads of Southwest Indiana working on local bike trails.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A local trail advocacy organization is working on putting some extra effort into all kinds of trails across Southwest Indiana.

A group that started as just a bike club is “beautifying” the local area.

If you’re not too familiar with Trail Heads, the group specializes in building trail infrastructure and after-school programs for school-aged kids to support bike-friendly communities.

The executive director of the organization, Brad Scales, tells us the group has six bike clubs in four different counties within Southwest Indiana.

Scales says through the past 12 years, the group’s diverse fundraising efforts have put them in a position to really work on some of the trails in our area.

He tells us they’ve been working on the bike park at Scales Lake but says that project is about done, and they’re now focusing on others.

Scales says from the $2.5 million worth of projects they have approved right now, they have roughly $600,000 in grants through the DNR they’ve applied for.

The group will be focusing on the USI bike parks and trails project that will build 10 miles of trails over there.

Chandler has applied for a grant to build flow trails at their Community Center Bike Park.

That’s the big chunk of what they’re trying to do, but the executive director says it won’t stop there.

“Rest of the money from the fundraising that we do, we host an annual event here at Scales Lake Park called Red Dome Trail Fest, that’s September 18th this year,” Scales said. “We also have a new event this year that’s going to coordinate with our month-long fundraising activity that we do. It’s a pledge campaign that’s sort of a ride challenge called the May Bike Rally. So May is actually Bike month, and throughout the whole month of May, we encourage kids to get out and ride and be active, and adults too, and participate in this event.”

Scales tells me May 22 will be the in-person event for the May Bike Rally.

He says there will be kids and adults races, rides and all kinds of other fun.

