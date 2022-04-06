Birthday Club
Showers, Scattered Storms

4/5 14 First Alert
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breezy with showers and isolated thunderstorms...mainly during the morning.  The severe weather threat is low but scattered thunderstorms will be capable of producing small hail through early afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms across western Kentucky. Tonight, mostly clear, and cool as lows dip into the lower 40s.

Thursday, sunny during the morning then becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. High temps in the mid-50s with patchy light rain possible during the afternoon. Thursday night, mostly clear and cold as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Friday, mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder as high temps only reach the mid to upper 40s. Rain becoming likely along with gusty northwest winds.

Morning Showers