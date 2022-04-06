Birthday Club
Section of eastbound lanes on W. Ky. Parkway closed in Ohio Co. due to wreck

WFIE Traffic Alert
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say part of the eastbound lane of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Ohio Count is closed due to an accident involving a semi.

They say that’s at mile-marker 69, which is near the Highway 1245 overpass.

Officials say that area will remain closed for four to six hours while crews continue to work the scene.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

