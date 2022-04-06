Section of eastbound lanes on W. Ky. Parkway closed in Ohio Co. due to wreck

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say part of the eastbound lane of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Ohio Count is closed due to an accident involving a semi.

They say that’s at mile-marker 69, which is near the Highway 1245 overpass.

Officials say that area will remain closed for four to six hours while crews continue to work the scene.

