OFD Station 1 now licensed to give advanced life support treatment

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Instead of waiting for an ambulance to arrive on a scene, Station 1 of the Owensboro Fire Department can now act as EMT’s.

The station passed inspection to become licensed as a Non-Transport Advanced Life Support First Response Agency.

Since 2006, when the Owensboro Fire Department responded to an emergency, firefighters have only been able to administer basic services, like first aid, to a person in need.

Then, they would have to wait for an ambulance for more to be done.

Now, the department offers advanced life support by being equipped to perform treatments themselves, and then actually continue to assist the ambulance crew on scene.

The Battalion Chief of Human Resources, Chief Colter Tate, says he feels that having acting EMT’s on each fire run will ensure that a person in need gets the quickest care.

“I think it will have a great impact, especially on the health and wellness of all the citizens and visitors to the city,” said Chief Tate. “Being able to provide that care at a pretty quick rate, we can really improve someone’s life possibly.”

With the new ASL license, firefighters can perform treatments like airway techniques, electrocardiograms, and administer IV medications.

Chief Tate says most of the firefighters at Station 1 have been eager to put their skills to work for a long time.

“They’re really excited about it,” said Chief Tate. “Most of them have been trained as either paramedics or advanced EMT’s so they’ve had the training. They really wanted to be able to use that training and now they have that opportunity to use that training and skills that they’ve garnered over the last few years.”

In life-threatening events like trauma, cardiac arrest, diabetic emergencies, and more, now the Owensboro Fire Department can be there to help.

Chief Tate says the Station 1 firefighters feel good about this new responsibility.

“Oh yes. The confidence is high. They’re really excited about being able to make that impact on someone’s life within the city,” said Chief Tate.

Right now only Station 1 is licensed to do the advanced treatment, but Chief Tate says he hopes within the next three to five years, every station within the city will be equipped to act as paramedics.

