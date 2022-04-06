Birthday Club
New Ind. mortgage assistance program helps Hoosiers impacted by pandemic

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Housing Authority is giving Hoosier homeowners a helping hand in paying off their mortgages.

Indiana Homeowner’s Assistance will use $167 million of the American Rescue Plan funding to help people pay for homes, insurance and property taxes.

Vanderburgh County Treasurer Dottie Thomas says that $167 million will just sit there unless people apply for the help.

There are some qualifications for applying:

  • Must have been impacted by COVID-19 and experienced a financial hardship on or after Jan. 21, 2020.
  • Own only one mortgaged home that is their primary residence.
  • Income equal to or less than 150% of the area median income adjusted for household size or 100% of the National Median Income $79,900.

Eligible properties include:

  • Single-family properties.
  • Condo units.
  • 1 to 4 unit properties where the homeowner is living in one as their primary residence.
  • Manufactured homes permanently affixed to real property and taxed as real estate.

Thomas says this can only help you if you’re already behind on paying your mortgage, not if you think you’ll be behind soon.

“I’m just trying to get the word out that way people know it’s there,” said Thomas. “I know there are folks that have been impacted by the pandemic and I just want them to know that help is out there for them.”

If you call the treasurer’s office at (812) 435-5248 they can answer questions and point you in the direction of where to apply.

You can also apply online here: https://www.877gethope.org/

