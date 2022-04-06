Birthday Club
Madisonville to allow restaurant drive-throughs downtown

Getting food downtown may soon get easier.
Getting food downtown may soon get easier.
By Robinson Miles
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Getting food in downtown Madisonville may soon get a little easier. The city made a change to the city ordinance prohibiting restaurants from having drive-throughs downtown.

City officials say the ordinance didn’t ban all drive-throughs. For example, banks and insurance companies could still have them, but restaurants couldn’t.

This change could be a big help to affected restaurants, but not everyone is on board.

City officials say restaurants couldn’t have drive-throughs in Madisonville’s central business district, which includes downtown. They thought it was time for a change.

”We just felt it was time to take a closer look,” said Madisonville zoning administrator Debbie Todd. “We’ve had requests for it and we want to make sure our community grows. We want to afford the opportunity for that type of development, and so we felt it was time to go ahead and amend it.”

The change takes drive-throughs from prohibited use to conditional use. Each restaurant who wants one will need to get approval from the city on a case-by-case basis.

They say there’s already some excitement among businesses at the possibility of getting one.

”We had at least one of our businesses, a donut shop downtown, they were quite pleased,” said Todd.

That donut shop is Golden Glaze Bakery & Deli. The owner says they’ve been wanting a drive through for a long time. Not having one has put them at a disadvantage compared to competitors.

He says it’s not guaranteed they’ll get one, but he hopes they do, saying a drive-through for a donut shop is a no-brainer.

Not everyone is convinced, and the change did have opposition.

”Basically the concern was keep the historic nature of downtown, to make sure traffic didn’t back up any more than it currently is downtown,” said Todd.

The change represents a bright future for hungry people in downtown Madisonville who don’t want to get out of the car.

City officials say they hope this will entice more businesses to come to the area.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

