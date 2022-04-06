Birthday Club
Lane restrictions set for S.R. 64 in Princeton

Lane restrictions set for S.R. 64 in Princeton
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - INDOT announced lane restrictions for State Road 64 in Princeton for a pavement and traffic signal project.

it’s expected to start Thursday.

Contractors will modernize three signals in Princeton and repave about a mile of S.R. 64 between U.S. 41 and Brown Street.

During the project, one lane will be open at all times with lane closures controlled by flagging operations.

Work is expected to last until the end of September, depending upon weather conditions

