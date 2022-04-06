ISP: Man arrested after driving over 100 mph on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say an Evansville man was arrested for driving more than 100 mph on the Lloyd Expressway.

Indiana state police 35-year-old Wesley Hunt was pulled over near Second Street and Fulton Avenue just before 8:30 Tuesday night.

Troopers say he was clocked as going 107 mph Near Wabash.

Indiana State Police says 66 grams of marijuana was also found in his car.

