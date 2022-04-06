Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Gerber is looking for its next ‘spokesbaby’

Gerber is looking for its next 'Gerber baby.'
Gerber is looking for its next 'Gerber baby.'(Daniel Reche/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gerber is looking for a baby to be the next face of the company.

The company said it is searching for its next “Chief Growing Officer and Spokesbaby.”

The job requirements are simple. Applicants must be between 0-4 years old, have a “playful smile that can light up the room,” and an “irresistible giggle and undeniably loveable personality.”

The winner will also receive $25,000.

To apply, visit Gerber’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of victim in deadly hit & run
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly hit & run
Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Human remains found in Newburgh identified
Ethan Parker and Joshua Harvey
EPD: 2 men facing charges after JTF executes search warrant
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Nathan Browning.
Arrest made after investigation into thefts from 13 construction sites

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland discussing charges against a Russian oligarch: "It does not...
DOJ: 'It does not matter how far you sail your yacht'
A pontoon boat was crushed by a drawbridge as it began to lift, sending the boaters jumping...
WATCH: People jump from boat being crushed under drawbridge
Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Biden nominates first woman to lead Coast Guard
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Ukrainians pore over grisly aftermath of atrocities from Russian invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
US targets Putin’s daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions