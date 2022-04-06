Birthday Club
Five public zones in Evansville receive free Wi-Fi

By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Businesses in Evansville “Promise Zone” received a state grant for free Wi-Fi.

Evansville officials say there will be five public zones in “underserved areas of the city” and 22,000 residents will be able to use the free connection.

Executive director of Young and Established, Courtney Johnson says he’s glad to be part of the project.

“It was a long process, but we’re excited to actually have it up and running and letting the community know that they can come over,” Johnson says. “You don’t have to be in our parking lot but be close enough to get access to the Wi-Fi. There is no password, all you have to do is click on it, and you’ll have access to Wi-Fi.”

The other four locations are Bread of Life Church, Culver Family Learning Center, The Dream Center and Memorial Baptist Church.

