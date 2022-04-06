Evansville man pleads guilty in restaurant drive-thru shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office say 27-year-old Jerome Height has pled guilty in a case involving a drive-thru shooting.

They say he pled guilty to the offense of Aiding in Attempted Murder in connection to a shooting in an Evansville restaurant drive-thru in April last year.

On April 12 of 2021, officers were called to a shots fired report at a restaurant in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue.

When officers arrived, they say they found a victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say surveillance footage showed the victim was in the drive-thru paying for food when he was hit by gunfire.

Height is set to be sentenced on May 2.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.