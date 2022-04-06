Birthday Club
Evansville Catholic Diocese: Father Etienne placed on leave following sexual misconduct investigation

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Catholic Diocese of Evansville says Father Bernie Etienne has been place on administrative leave while they investigate an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Father Bernie Etienne
Father Bernie Etienne(Holy Rosary Catholic Church)

Officials say the incident allegedly happened more than 20 years ago and civil authorities and the Diocesan Review board have been notified.

Officials also say Etienne strongly denies the claim.

Father Alex Zenthoefer has been appointed temporary administrator of Holy Rosary Parish.

