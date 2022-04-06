D&S Residential Services closing its doors, other care services express concern

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - According to Puzzle Pieces Director Amanda Owen as well as officials from Bridges of Kentucky, there’s already a shortage of housing in Owensboro for those with disabilities.

Now, with one of the other major care providers in the area, D&S Residential Services, shutting its doors, Owen is worried that there just simply isn’t enough room to go around.

“There’s a lot of agencies here locally,” says Owen, “but there’s not enough doors to open.”

Owen says that even if there were just enough open rooms for people that have special needs, the process still needs to be more selective.

“It’s not a home, we’re trying to find their lifelong companion and where it would be a great fit for them,” says Owen, “we just don’t want an empty room and just place [them].”

Bridges of Kentucky is another organization that’s been working to find homes, but they can’t handle finding housing for all 70 of them at once.

“Bridges has accepted 17 of those clients, and we’ve been able to place in our, what we call family home providers. Essentially it’s adult foster care,” explains an official from Bridges of Kentucky.

Family home providing is a service that Owen says she does herself.

While she didn’t initially plan on doing it herself, she says that it can make a real difference.

“My life was changed from growing up around my brother. I wouldn’t be the person that I am today had I not had the experiences,” says Owen, “I think I wanted that also for my children.”

Even with organizations like Puzzle Pieces and Bridges working together alongside those family home providers, there’s still a group of D&S clients that have yet to find housing.

Owen says, when Saturday comes and they close their doors, she doesn’t know what is going to happen.

