Clouded leopard dies at Mesker Park, zoo officials say

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A clouded leopard has died at the Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden.

According to a social media post, Miri the clouded leopard was 18-years-old.

After a medical examination, the zoo determined Miri was suffering from renal failure resulting in pain and discomfort.

Ultimately, zoo officials made the difficult decision for humane euthanasia.

The median life expectancy for a clouded leopard is around 13 years.

Miri was one of the oldest clouded leopards in managed populations.

Miri came to live at the zoo in March of 2005 from the Columbus Zoo.

Zoo officials say with Evansville being her home for the vast majority of her life, the clouded leopard had quite the fan base.

