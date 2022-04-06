Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Chilly finish to the week

14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday started out with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder.  After brief clearing on Wednesday night, clouds will return on Thursday.   The low Thursday morning will skid to 40 degrees, and daytime highs will top out in the mid 50s.  A few scattered showers possible late Thursday.   More showers and cooler temps arrive for Friday with a high of 48.   Saturday and Sunday mornings will bring a risk of scattered frost as temperatures drop into the lower 30s.   A big surge of warm air will begin on Sunday.  Temps will climb back into the middle 60s on Sunday afternoon.  The first half of next week will be warmer with scattered showers and storms possible each day.  Highs Monday-Wednesday will climb into the middle 70s and lows will stay in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Human remains found in Newburgh identified
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly hit & run
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly hit & run
Andrew Sutton.
Affidavit: Man arrested after holding victim against her will for multiple days
Wesley Hunt.
ISP: Man arrested after driving over 100 mph on Lloyd Expressway
Ethan Parker and Joshua Harvey
EPD: 2 men facing charges after JTF executes search warrant

Latest News

Showers, Scattered Storms
14 First Alert 4/6 - Midday
14 First Alert 4/6 - Midday
14 First Alert 4/6
14 First Alert 4/6
Earlington community begins to recover from tornado destruction
Hopkins Co. Long-Term Recovery Committee to begin reaching out to families