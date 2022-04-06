Chilly finish to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday started out with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. After brief clearing on Wednesday night, clouds will return on Thursday. The low Thursday morning will skid to 40 degrees, and daytime highs will top out in the mid 50s. A few scattered showers possible late Thursday. More showers and cooler temps arrive for Friday with a high of 48. Saturday and Sunday mornings will bring a risk of scattered frost as temperatures drop into the lower 30s. A big surge of warm air will begin on Sunday. Temps will climb back into the middle 60s on Sunday afternoon. The first half of next week will be warmer with scattered showers and storms possible each day. Highs Monday-Wednesday will climb into the middle 70s and lows will stay in the mid 50s.

