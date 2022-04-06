Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Affidavit: Man arrested after holding victim against her will for several days

Andrew Sutton.
Andrew Sutton.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after allegedly holding a woman against her will for several days.

According to the arrest affidavit, 41-year-old Andrew Sutton is accused of confining a woman and abusing her over the course of three days.

The victim told authorities that he also drugged her, saying she only drank fluids and food provided by Sutton during this period.

She said she took a 14-panel drug test and tested positive for several different drugs.

Officials were told that when the victim tried to leave Sutton, he became violent toward her and held a lighter near her face.

The victim was able to show authorities pictures of her injuries and a recording of Sutton threatening her.

Sutton was arrested and faces a long list of charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of victim in deadly hit & run
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly hit & run
Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Human remains found in Newburgh identified
Ethan Parker and Joshua Harvey
EPD: 2 men facing charges after JTF executes search warrant
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Nathan Browning.
Arrest made after investigation into thefts from 13 construction sites

Latest News

Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Human remains found in Newburgh identified
WFIE Traffic Alert
Section of eastbound lanes on W. Ky. Parkway closed in Ohio Co. due to wreck
Trail Heads of Southwest Indiana working on local bike trails.
Trail Heads of Southwest Indiana working on local bike trails
Wesley Hunt.
ISP: Man arrested after driving over 100 mph on Lloyd Expressway