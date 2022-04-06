Affidavit: Man arrested after holding victim against her will for several days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after allegedly holding a woman against her will for several days.

According to the arrest affidavit, 41-year-old Andrew Sutton is accused of confining a woman and abusing her over the course of three days.

The victim told authorities that he also drugged her, saying she only drank fluids and food provided by Sutton during this period.

She said she took a 14-panel drug test and tested positive for several different drugs.

Officials were told that when the victim tried to leave Sutton, he became violent toward her and held a lighter near her face.

The victim was able to show authorities pictures of her injuries and a recording of Sutton threatening her.

Sutton was arrested and faces a long list of charges.

