Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 4/5
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Early voting begins today in Indiana for the primary election. This morning we’re live outside the Old National Events Plaza with everything you need to know.

An Evansville teen will be tried as an adult in a deadly hit and run on East Franklin Street. Surveillance video caught the moments leading up to the incident.

A man accused of murder in Evansville is set to appear in court today. That shooting happened last week on West Indiana Street.

The Kansas University Jayhawks took down UNC to become the NCAA men’s basketball champions.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Mateo Rodriguez.
Affidavit: 16-yr-old arrested after deadly hit & run in Evansville
Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Crews called to business fire on W. Franklin St. Monday morning
Ethan Parker and Joshua Harvey
EPD: 2 men facing charges after JTF executes search warrant
Merry Mint opens in downtown Evansville
Ky. Commission of Agriculture to speak in Ohio Co.
Early primary voting to begin Tuesday in Indiana
