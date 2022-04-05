Birthday Club
Thunder and frost

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Early showers on Tuesday gave way to some periods of sunshine in the afternoon.  Highs generally stayed in the middle 50s.  A cold front will dip toward the Tri-State on Wednesday.  Showers and thunderstorms likely early Wednesday morning, with scattered rain lingering through early afternoon.  Ahead of the front, highs will push toward 60.  By Thursday, the cold front will be to our east and temperatures on the way down again.  Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 50s.   Frigid air settles in Friday and Saturday, with lows in the mid 30s and some scattered frost possible.  Highs both days will stay in the 40s.  Warmer air will surge back into the region on Sunday through Tuesday as highs move back up toward 70.  More rain possible on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

